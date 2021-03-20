Pee Dee father pleads for justice in son’s murder; “We are going to pray for justice, and we are going to pray for the souls that killed our son.”

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of 28-year-old Shawn Gibson are still looking for answers and justice as to who killed him.

According to Timmonsville police, Gibson was gunned down. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, on Byrd Street.

According to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Jay Gibson, Shawn Gibson’s father, is pleading for someone to come forward.

“We are going to pray for justice, and we are going to pray for the souls that killed our son and that’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life, but I’m going to do it today because God has compelled me to put this behind me,” Gibson says.

Today in Timmonsville, Jay Gibson along with family, friends and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office came together to pray and post reward flyers for justice of his son. This case is still ongoing.

“Call me at 687..843-687-4857. My phone stays on 24 hours a day and I will take their call. We have leads on this case now and we’re still working it,” Sheriff T.J. Joye, Florence County Sheriff’s Office says.

Shawn also left behind a 6 month old baby girl who will never know her father.

“He was a loving son. He was always joking and cutting up. If you’d put Shawn out in that field by himself, he’d had a party by himself.”

Gibson says almost a year later and still no answers, he and the family just want justice.

“Help us please. Call T.J. Joye at the Sheriff Department, call their number. If you have to call me I’ll relay the message. I want it done. I just want it solved.”

There is currently an $11,500 cash reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.