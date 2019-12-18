Person arrested after meth found in Coward area home

COWARD, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested two people following a search of homes in the Coward area.

According to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, a search warrant was executed on a home on Friendfield Road just outside of Coward after multiple complaints from citizens.

Deputies arrested James Norwood Gray at the home after meth was found. Kirby tells News13 that he’s been charged with receiving stolen goods and possession of a controlled substance.

From another search warrant, Kelsey Moss of Coward was also arrested. She’s been charged with possession of meth.

If you believe someone is dealing drugs in Florence County, contact the Sheriff’s Office. “If they think someone is dealing drugs in their community and we will go after them until they are arrested and prosecuted,” says Kirby.