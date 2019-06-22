Person arrested following a high-speed chase in Florence and Darlington counties

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Around 8:30 Friday evening Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a chase after trying to pull over a car after the car’s tags came back as stolen, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby.

The chase began near the Highway 52 and I-95 interchange in Florence County.

The chase ended when the suspect’s car flipped in Darlington County. The driver sustained minor injuries and was arrested by deputies. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The driver is charged with failure to stop, possession of a stolen tag, possession of cocaine and driving under suspension.