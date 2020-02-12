Person found dead behind Dillon home identified, coroner says death is suspicious at this time

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The person found dead behind a home in Dillon has been identified.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the person as Brandon Lamar Brown, 27, of Dillon. Brown’s body was set to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for an autopsy Wednesday.
Grimsley also told News13 Brown’s death is considered to be suspicious at this time.
At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the scene where a body was found behind a home on South 9th Avenue. The Dillon Police Department and the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating.
