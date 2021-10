BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody after one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning at a nightclub in Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened about 3:40 a.m. at the Hut nightclub, Lt. Trevor Murphy of the sheriff’s office said.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.