Person of interest in custody, homicide investigation ongoing after woman found dead in Florence Co. home

PAMPLICO, SC AREA (WBTW) – A person of interest is in custody in connection with the homicide of a woman found dead in a Florence County home, according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
The body of a 76-year-old woman was found Monday afternoon in a home on Kennedy Haines Road in the Pamplico area.
The Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office has upgraded the investigation to a homicide investigation.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
