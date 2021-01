DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday night in a shooting near Hartsville, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr.

The shooting happened on Clearview Drive east of Hartsville, Hudson said. One person was shot in the arm and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hudson said.

Hudson said the shooting was due to a family dispute. The incident is still under investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.