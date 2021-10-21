Person shot in the leg after dispute in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the leg Thursday after a dispute in Hartsville, according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department.

A man said he was picking up people in town at about 12:15 p.m. when something happened in the car between the group and one person pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg, according to Blair. The man pulled over and everyone got out of the car and ran away.

The man drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have been searching the area of 4th Street and Hartsville Crossing Boulevard for the people who were in the vehicle, according to Blair.

No other information was immediately available.

