FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A person is wanted for questioning in connection to burglaries at a Florence grocery store.

The Florence Police Department says the person is wanted in reference to burglaries at Oakland Grocery, located at 1114 Oakland Avenue, on June 26 and June 27.

The person “appeared to be wearing a green jacket and black sweatpants with light stripes or designs along the out pant legs,” according to Florence police.

Photo: Florence Police Department

Photo: Florence Police Department

Photo: Florence Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPD at 843-665-3191.