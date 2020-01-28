PHOTOS: Florence police seek 7 for questioning in shoplifting incidents

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are looking to identify seven people wanted for questioning in several shoplifting incidents.

The incidents happened at Dick’s Sporting Goods and J.C. Penney in the 2700 block of David H. McLeod Boulevard “over the past month,” the Florence Police Department said.

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Police say the following vehicles were used in the incidents:

a dark in color, possibly black, Toyota Camry

a light in color, possibly silver, Cadillac SUV

a light in color, possibly silver or tan, Lincoln Continental

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police at 843-665-3191.

LATEST HEADLINES: