MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after an argument led to someone being stabbed at a town park in McColl on Thanksgiving evening.

McColl Police Chief Bob Hale said officers were called to the area of Winnance Avenue and 406 South Main Street at about 8:30 p.m.

Upon police arrival, a person was found suffering from severe lacerations from an apparent stabbing requiring medical assistance, Hale said.

Officers rendered aid until medical assistance could arrive and Marlboro County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an undisclosed medical facility.

The victim was in stable condition upon being transported and Hale said details regarding the victim’s current condition will be released as the information becomes available.

Officers were informed that a heated argument involving the victim and assailant reportedly escalated to the point of the stabbing, according to Hale. The assailant then fled the scene in an unknown direction by an unknown means before law enforcement arrived.

Hale said officers were provided with information regarding the identity of the assailant and are currently working to confirm that information.

The investigation into this matter is on-going and updates will be provided as soon as possible. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact investigator C. Bulusan of the McColl Police Department at 843- 523-5223 or 843-479-9999 and you can remain anonymous.

