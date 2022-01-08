Police: 1 person in critical condition after early Saturday shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning in Florence, police said.

According to Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt, officers found a person in the road after responding about 1:33 a.m. to the 1600 block of E. Pine Street “in regard to a reported victim of a shooting.”

No other information was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police Lt. Cpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

Count on News13 for updates.