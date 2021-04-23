Police: 2 arrested in Florence after trying to steal catalytic converter

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have been charged with attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to information released Friday from the Florence Police Department.

Police responded at about 12:10 a.m. Thursday to the Jamestown Apartments after receiving a report that two people were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to authorities. While heading to the scene, officers stopped a vehicle matching suspect information. Michael Lorin Coxe and Bobby Joe Filyaw were then taken into custody.

Both have been charged with possession of stolen non-ferrous metals and booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

They had a catalytic converter, cutting tools and other car parts that appeared to have been cut off vehicles, according to police.

The two men may be charged with other crimes, according to police.

Both have were released from jail on Thursday on $2,000 surety bonds.