Police: 2 people shot while in a car in Darlington County

DARLINGTON CO., SC (WBTW) – Two people were shot in Darlington County while in a car on Wednesday night, according to police.

Darlington police responded to a call at about 8 p.m. about a black Mustang driving recklessly while leaving Calhoun Street and turning onto Pearl Street. While officers were responding to that, they received two other calls about shooting victims.

Police said one of the calls was about a woman who had been shot on Chestnut Street and the other call was about a man who was shot on Pearl Street. When officers met with the victims, they learned both victims had been in the same black Mustang when they were shot, according to police.

Both the man and the woman were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

The police department is asking anyone with any information about the incident to call 843-398-4026.