Coroner IDs Florence man killed in shooting at Timmonsville birthday party

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have released the name of the person killed in a shooting Sunday night at a birthday party in Timmonsville.

Ricky Gerald Adams, 43, of Florence, died after the shooting that also crucially injured another person, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. An autopsy is planned at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Timmonsville police began investigating after officers were sent about 7 p.m. to the area of Vanda Street for calls of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two people had been shot after an altercation, Police Chief Thomas McFadden said.

The investigation is continuing, and no charges have been filed. Count on News13 for updates.