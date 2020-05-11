Police: 3 people shot in Dillon after argument

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon in Dillon, Chief David Lane with the Dillon Police Department said Monday.

The shooting happened in a residential backyard near West Main Street in Dillon after an argument between three individuals, police said.

All three people were hospitalized, and one was released from the hospital, police said.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

