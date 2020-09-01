Police arrest final suspect in Marion shooting that injured 5

Kyrei Platt, clockwise from top left, Derrian Platt, Zyrei Platt, Tameisha Lasane and Quanisa Owens

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The final suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Marion Aug. 1 that left five people injured was arrested Tuesday, according to Capt. Robert Christopher Smith with the Marion Police Department.

Zyrei Pre’mere Platt, 19, of Mullins was arrested Tuesday, Smith said.

Five suspects in total were wanted in connection with the shooting.

Previously, Tameisha Cierra Lasane, 18, of Mullins, Derrian Domanek Platt, 33, of Mullins, Kyrei Janeai Platt, 23, of Mullins, and Quanisa Michelle Owens were all taken into custody.

None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

