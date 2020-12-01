Police arrest Florence man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a Florence man Monday after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at a home in Lake City, according to police.

A sexual assault was reported to Lake City Police Department Nov. 23. The victim reported to someone that Anthony Darnell Thomas, 29, of Florence, raped her in September, according to the police report.

The police report states that the victim and Thomas knew each other.

The victim told police she was staying at a home on Frond Circle in Lake City and while she was sleeping on the couch, Thomas picked her up and took her to a bedroom and touched her inappropriately. Thomas then raped the girl, according to the police report.

The victim physically tried to stop Thomas from raping her but he continued, according to police.

Thomas allegedly repeatedly asked the victim to touch him inappropriately, which the victim refused, police said.

Thomas is also accused of whispering inappropriate comments to the victim.

Thomas was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond as of Tuesday evening.