Police arrest man accused of robbing another Florence business

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Friday after he allegedly robbed another Florence business, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Michael Ray Allen was arrested and charged with armed robbery. He was taken into custody in the 3200 block of Pine Needles Road, police said.

Allen is accused of robbing the Circle K convenience store at 728 South Cashua Drive on Feb. 5, according to police. Police said he demanded money from the register and left on foot. No injuries were reported.

Allen was released from jail on a $7,000 surety bond Saturday, according to booking records.

Allen was also arrested in March 2017 for robbing a Subway on East Palmetto Street.