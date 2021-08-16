Police arrest man after deadly shooting at Mullins nightclub

Henry White, III. (Courtesy: Mullins Police Department/Facebook)

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man Monday after a deadly shooting Sunday morning at a Mullins nightclub, according to the Mullins Police Department.

Henry White, III., of Mullins, was arrested in connection with the shooting at the 500 Club, police said.

Jonathan Fletcher, 21, of Dillon, died after the shooting outside the 500 Club on South Park Street, Coroner Jerry Richardson said. Fletcher died a little after 6 a.m. after he was taken to a hospital in Florence, he said.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

