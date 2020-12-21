Police arrest second suspect in deadly Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a deadly shooting Friday in Florence.

Chicago Dangelo Dixon was arrested Monday and charged with murder after a shooting on Dixie Street, according to police. Lamonte McAllister was killed in the shooting.

Terrele Rashon Bailey — who was already facing a murder charged from Feburary 2019 — was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said Dixon and Bailey got into a physical altercation with McAllister when the shooting happened. Dixon and Bailey ran away after the shooting and police found McAllister dead inside a vehicle on the side of the road.