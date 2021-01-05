Police arrest Timmonsville armed robbery suspect

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man Monday accused in an armed robbery Dec. 7 in Timmonsville.

Shemar Jaquan Dewitt, 19, of Lynchburg, is accused of taking money from a cash register from a store on East Main Street after hitting the clerk in the head with a gun, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Other warrants suggest he also pulled a gun on someone in the 400 block of South Warren Street Dec. 18, hit the person on the head with the gun and demanded money.

Dewitt was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division and US Marshals Task Force in Lee County, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden.

Dewitt was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of first-degree assault and battery, attempting to take a vehicle from a person by force, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center.