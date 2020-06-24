Police arrest two men wanted in connection with Dec. 2019 deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department arrested two men wanted in connection with a December 2019 shooting in Florence that left one dead.

According to police, Trevon Davion Wilson and Tylik Ahmed Bennett-Parker were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on Oliver Road without incident.

Wilson and Bennett-Parker were charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after Christopher Gibson, who was 19 at the time, was killed on December 28.

Wilson and Bennett-Parker were taken to the Florence County Detention Center.