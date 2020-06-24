Live Now
Crews work to remove John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square in Charleston

Police arrest two men wanted in connection with Dec. 2019 deadly shooting in Florence

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trevon Davion Wilson (left) & Tylik Ahmed Bennett-Parker (right) (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department arrested two men wanted in connection with a December 2019 shooting in Florence that left one dead.

According to police, Trevon Davion Wilson and Tylik Ahmed Bennett-Parker were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on Oliver Road without incident.

Wilson and Bennett-Parker were charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after Christopher Gibson, who was 19 at the time, was killed on December 28.

Wilson and Bennett-Parker were taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories