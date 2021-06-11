Police charge 3 additional people in connection with Hartsville shooting death

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested and charged three additional people in connection with a murder in Hartsville.

The three have been charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and neglect to report a crime:

Cynthia Lighty

Adonis Lighty

Nyquijah Lucas

Hartsville police say the three people had had knowledge of a murder after the fact but said nothing about it to law enforcement, and that they conspired to assist the murder suspect in impeding the investigation and covering up the crime.

“The above arrests represent one method of discouraging participation in violent crimes,” said Lt. Mark Blair. “If our Detectives discover during the course of an investigation that someone has lied, covered something up, or hindered the investigation in any way, they will be prosecuted. This is especially important in violent crimes and crimes involving firearms, as violence often begets violence.”

They have been charged in connection with the murder of Malcolm Futch, who was found shot on James Avenue on the morning of April 23, according to police.

Jambrosia Shadarris Denise Evans was charged with murder in the shooting, according to Lt. Blair. She also faces charges of distributing cocaine and possessing a firearm during a violent crime. She was booked into W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The additional three people charged also have been booked in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. Cynthia Lighty and Nyquijah Lucas have a bond set at $50,000 and Adonis Lighty has a bond set at $100,000.

