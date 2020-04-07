Police chief: NY man placed in custody after violating quarantine order in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A New York man was placed into custody after violating a quarantine order in Lake City, according to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker.

Chief Coker says the man was placed in custody on Monday after he allegedly violated Governor McMaster’s order regarding self-quarantine from areas marked as “hot-spots” for the coronavirus. He was taken into custody after allegedly being seen walking around town.

