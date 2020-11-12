Police: electronic toothbrushes taken from CVS in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for help to identify two people wanted for questioning about numerous electronic toothbrushes stolen from CVS.

The Florence police released a photo of a man and woman they want to question in reference to shoplifting at the CVS at 733 S. Irby Street on Monday. A number of electronic toothbrushes were taken from the store, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.