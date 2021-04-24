Police: Florence man accused of domestic violence barricaded himself, required tear gas to get out

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man accused of domestic violence after he barricaded himself in a house.

Robert Dwayne Johnson, who had an arrest warrant for domestic violence in the second degree, was approached by officers at about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Carver Street, according to the Florence Police Department.

After he barricaded himself, police said that negotiators and the emergency response team talked to Johnson over the phone multiple times. After he refused to surrender, officers used tear gas. He then exited the home and was taken into custody, according to police.

He had minor injuries on his arm, according to police, and was taken to a hospital. He will be booked into the Florence County Detention Center after he is treated.

The warrant was in relation to an incident that happened Saturday morning, where he reportedly choked and bit someone, according to police. The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.