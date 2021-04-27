Police: Florence man assaulted officer after trying to shoplift at Walmart

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have served a 19-year-old Florence man already in jail with warrants related to an incident where he reportedly assaulted an officer at Walmart.

Kareem Vakin Jones was already in the Florence County Detention Center on unrelated charges, according to the Florence Police Department. Saturday’s warrants were in regards to a December shoplifting incident at the Walmart on South Irby Street.

Police said that Jones and another person had bagged items without scanning or purchasing them. After being placed in the store’s loss prevention office, Jones “aggressively ran his full body” into an officer before shoving the officer, which caused them both to fall to the ground. He then left the area.

Police did not specify if the officer was injured, or what Jones attempted to steal.

He was served warrants for shoplifting, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer. He remained in jail on a $15,000 surety bond, as of Tuesday afternoon.

He was also in jail on charges of resisting arrest, failure to stop for police and driving under a suspended license.