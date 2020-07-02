Police: Florence woman assaults three officers, damages police cruiser

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman is accused of assaulting three Florence Police officers and damaging a police cruiser, according to police.

Police said they responded to a home on Berkley Ave. for a fight between three family members Saturday.

When responding, Jennifer Lynn Myers, 40, of Florence, kicked and scratched two police officers, causing minor injuries, police said. Myers continued resisting police and then spit on a third officer and damaged a police cruiser’ rear window, according to police.

Myers was arrested Sunday and booked into the Florence County Detention Center. She is charged with three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature upon an EMS provider, firefighter, or homecare provider, one count of second degree assault and battery, one count of child endangerment, and one county of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $1,000 or less, according to booking records.

Myers remains in jail on $27,000 bond.

According to booking records, Myers was also arrested by Florence Police on May 20 for public drunkenness and malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $1,000 or less, and was given a $1,000 bond for those two charges combined.