Police: Hartsville man lied about assault, racial slur by officer after being robbed in drug deal

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of lying about a Hartsville officer assaulting him with a shotgun and calling him a racial slur because he wanted money after being robbed in a drug deal, according to a report and warrant obtained by News13.

Joseph Latrell Lewis McFadden, of Hartsville, was arrested Saturday and charged with felony filing a false police report after an investigation by Internal Affairs determined he made up the story.

On Aug. 17, McFadden filed a report and an Internal Affairs complaint accusing an officer of misconduct in office, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and pointing a firearm at a person, according to the warrant. The investigations checked security footage at the date, time, and location of the accusation by McFadden and footage showed the incident never happened.

McFadden accused the officer of knocking him to the ground and pointing a shotgun at his head while calling him a racial slur, according to the report.

After the investigation, McFadden allegedly admitted he lied during a follow-up interview. Police said McFadden was trying to buy marijuana from an unknown person on Aug. 17 and was robbed at gunpoint. McFadden said his money, jewelry and hoverboard were stolen, according to the report.

McFadden admitted there was never any Hartsville Police Department officer involved in criminal activity against him, according to the report.

McFadden said he made the allegations against the officer because “he had lost his money and jewelry and needed a way to basically reimburse himself for the value of the loss,” according to the report.

McFadden was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.