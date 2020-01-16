Police ID man arrested, other man wanted in connection to drive-by shooting, chase in Marion County

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Police have identified the person arrested and another person still wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting and chase in Marion County.

Corey Dontray Rowell, 26, of Marion, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the case, according Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Rowell is charged with:

discharging a firearm into a dwelling

unlawful carrying of a pistol

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

discharging a firearm within the city limits

2 counts of malicious injury to personal property

conspiracy

Shemar Vidal Jayshawn Floyd, 25, of Marion County, is still wanted after he was “able to flee the scene and escape apprehension.” Floyd also goes by the name “Jay.”

Corey Dontray Rowell (left) and Shemar Vidal Jayshawn Floyd (right). Photos courtesy of Marion Police Department.

“The Marion Police Department had responded to the incident location in the late hours of January 14, 2020 and again in the early morning hours of January 15, 2020 in regards to shots fired in the area as well as a residence being shot multiple times,” said Chief Flowers.

Officers stayed in the area and “a short time later a vehicle came by the same residence and started shooting at the residence again,” Chief Flowers also said. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which police say refused to stop and fled from the scene.

A chase followed into Marion County, where the Marion County Sheriff’s Office took over, Chief Flowers added. “The suspects eventually exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.” Rowell was then detained.

Anyone with information about Floyd’s location is asked to contact the Marion Police Department 843-423-8616 or 843-423-8399.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: