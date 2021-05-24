Police ID suspects charged after 2 stabbed at family gathering in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have identified two suspects charged after two people were stabbed Friday after a fight at a family gathering, according to the Florence Police Department.

Yolanda Wilder was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Kyla Wilder was charged with two counts of accessory before the fact to a felony.

Police said Yolanda and Kyla Wilder went to a home on June Avenue and got into a fight. During the fight, Yolanda Wilder stabbed the two victims, according to police. Yolanda Wilder still was in possession of the knife when police arrived, according to the report.

One victim was taken to MUSC with minor cuts to their body and the second victim was taken to McLeod Hospital with a severe cut that pierced an artery in the victim’s left forearm, police said.

Kyla Wilder was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond. Yolanda Wilder remains in jail on a $40,000 surety bond as of Monday afternoon.