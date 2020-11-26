Police investigate after 8-year-old shot in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after an 8-year-old was shot in Mullins, according to Mullins Police Chief Mike Bethea.

The shooting happened at Meadow Park Apartments on West Dogwood Drive, Bethea said. An unknown person shot at an apartment and the 8-year-old was hit.

Bethea said the child’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

This is the second shooting in as many days in Mullins. Two people were shot Tuesday night on North Mullins Street.