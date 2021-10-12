Police investigate after armed robbery at Timmonsville Dollar General

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Tuesday night after an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden.
Police were called to the Dollar General on East Smith Street at about 9:15 p.m. A man entered the store with a camo hoodie or jacket, what appeared to be black jeans and black sneakers, flashed a knife, and demanded money, McFadden said.
The man didn’t get any money. Dogs are searching for the suspect. Police released the below surveillance photo of the suspect.
