Police investigate after attempted abduction of 3 children in Timmonsville

Pee Dee Crime

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after an attempted abduction of three children in Timmonsville Friday.

According to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown, a group of people tried to abduct three children at the Hot Spot convenience store. Brown said the group targeted the children inside the convenience store and outside in a vehicle.

Brown didn’t give any other details at this time. No information about suspects or persons of interest was given. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

