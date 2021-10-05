Police investigate after man shot twice in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a man was shot twice Tuesday night in Lake City, according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Wallace Street. The male victim was shot two times in the upper body. The man was talking and responsive, Cooper said. He was taken to McLeod Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

