Police search for person of interest after one person shot in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden.

A man was shot at about 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Orange Street, McFadden said. The man was taken to a hospital and was “stable and talking.”

Police are searching for Robert Bradley as a person of interest, but said Bradley is not a suspect.

“It is imperative that we speak to Robert Bradley as soon as possible,” police said.

Anyone with information on how police can contact Bradley is asked to contact the Timmonsville Police Department.

No other information was immediately available.

