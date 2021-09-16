Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in Bennettsville.

The incident happened at about 8:30 on Wednesday night at the store on Cottingham Boulevard. Bennettsville police say the man pulled a gun on the people in the store and demanded money from the cash register.

When he got the cash, the man ordered the people to go to the back of the store, and then he ran out.

Police issued a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bennettsville Police Department at