Police investigate armed robbery at Ruby Tuesday in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at Ruby Tuesday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Officers responded to the call of a robbery at The Ruby Tuesday on American Drive at 10:41 p.m.

They say the suspect robbed the restaurant at gunpoint after it had closed, and left the scene in a grey or light colored vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officers describe the suspect as a 5-foot-9 man, wearing black clothing.







Count on News13 for updates.