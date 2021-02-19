Police investigate shooting at Bennettsville apartment complex

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night at a Bennettsville apartment complex, according to Lt. Larry Turner with Bennettsville police.

The shooting happened at 6:31 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Oakwood Street, Turner said. A male victim had one gunshot wound.

The man was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital, according to Turner. No arrests have been made, but police are interviewing people on scene.

No other information is available.