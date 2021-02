FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 4:19 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Palmetto Street, Brandt said.

No suspects were on scene when officers arrived. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

