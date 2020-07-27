Police investigate shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting in Florence Monday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Gaillard Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday.
A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a third-party, police said.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
