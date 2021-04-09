1 dead, 2 injured in Hartsville shooting after fight at apartment complex

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were injured after a shooting Friday night in Hartsville, according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department.

The shooting happened after a fight at Palmetto Apartments on Washington Street, Blair said.

One of the injured people was taken to a hospital for treatment and the other injured person is being treated in Hartsville, Blair said.

No names of anyone involved have been released.

