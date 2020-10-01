Police investigate shooting near downtown Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police were called to a parking lot near downtown Florence for a gunshot victim Thursday morning.
At about 6:47 a.m., officers from the Florence Police Department responded to the call about a victim in the100 block of East Evans Street.
The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, officers learned that the victim was likely shot earlier in the night in the 600 block of Brunson Street.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact corporal Herman at therman@cityofflorence.com or 843-665-3191.