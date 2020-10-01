Police investigate shooting near downtown Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police were called to a parking lot near downtown Florence for a gunshot victim Thursday morning.

At about 6:47 a.m., officers from the Florence Police Department responded to the call about a victim in the100 block of East Evans Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned that the victim was likely shot earlier in the night in the 600 block of Brunson Street.

﻿Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact corporal Herman at therman@cityofflorence.com or 843-665-3191.