Police investigating suspicious death in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a suspicious death in Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Department Chief Kevin Miller.

The SC Law Enforcement Division has been called in to assist, Miller told News13. A man’s body is being taken to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy.

Officers are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: