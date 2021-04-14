Police: Man attempted to rob Hartsville KFC at gunpoint

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person attempted to rob a Hartsville KFC at gunpoint Wednesday night before becoming irritated and running away, according to police.

Hartsville police responded at about 11:20 p.m. to the KFC at 432 Hartsville Crossing Blvd, according to an incident report.

Police were told when they arrived that the robber was still inside the building, according to the report. An officer then waited for more police and a shield to arrive.

While clearing the KFC, police found a victim, but the robber had left, according to the report. Two victims told police that a male walked up to them and held them at gunpoint. The robber then made them open the door to the manager’s office.

At one point, a fight broke out between the robber and one victim, whose shirt was ripped as he ran away, according to the report. The robber then held a gun to the other victim’s head and ordered them to open the safe. The robber got agitated after he was unable to get the money and left the restaurant.

A witness said they heard between four and five gunshots after the robber left, according to the report.

The report did not specify if any customers were in the KFC at the time.