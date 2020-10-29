Police: Woman charged with murder after deadly Florence shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — A 30-year-old man is dead and a woman has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in Florence.

Jonathan Jay Heiden, of Florence, was shot at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Warley Street, according to information from Keith von Lutcken, the Florence County coroner. Heiden was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Taylor Bryson Heiden was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with murder, according to information from the City of Florence Police Department.

She is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

