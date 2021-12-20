Police: Man charged with murder after victim in October assault in Bennettsville dies in hospital

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bennettsville police have upgraded charges against a man to murder following the death of a man he allegedly assaulted in October.

Don Durant Cook was initially charged with second-degree assault after an Oct. 1 incident in the 400 block of Weatherly Street that left Michael Pruitt hospitalized.

According to police, Cook and Pruitt were involved in a verbal altercation that led to Cook hitting Pruitt several times in the head and upper body with a cane. Pruitt died in the hospital on Dec. 10, police said.

An autopsy revealed that Pruitt died from blunt force trauma that occurred during the fight, police said.

Cook is in the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing in circuit court.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available.