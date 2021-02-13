Police: Person crashes stolen car into utility pole, causes power outage in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A person crashed a stolen car into a utility pole Friday night, causing a power outage in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police responded to Irby Street near Williams Boulevard for reports of a single-vehicle crash, Brandt said. The vehicle involved in the crash was reported as stolen.

The driver ran away from the scene before police arrived, Brandt said.

Several utility poles and power lines were damaged, knocking power out in the area, according to Brandt.

The road was blocked but reopened at about 1:30 a.m., Brandt said.

News13 will update this story as it develops.