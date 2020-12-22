Police: Man fired rifle after argument with Florence Waffle House employees

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man accused of firing a rifle after an argument Sunday with employees at a Florence Waffle House.

Joshua Jahmal Demalo, 29, of Florence, allegedly got into an argument around 1 a.m. with employees at the Waffle House on W Radio Drive, according to police. Demalo is accused of going back to his car and pulling out a rifle.

Demalo is accused of firing the gun while driving away, according to police. Officers found him and located the rifle and other weapons inside the car.

Demalo was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm, and discharging a firearm in the city. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and was released on a $10,000 bond.